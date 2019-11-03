HM urges students to become better citizens

BOMDILA, Nov 2: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Saturday exhorted the students of West Kameng district to “become better citizens for a better future for the state and the nation.”

Interacting with students of the government college and the government higher secondary school here, along with representatives of various student unions of the district, under the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA), Felix stressed on the importance of community participation in maintaining peace and order, and on cooperation between the public and the police in maintaining peace.

West Kameng SP Raja Banthia in his address said, “The police cannot function in a vacuum, and community participation is essential for a good environment for policing.”

DC Sonal Swaroop also emphasized on the role of the civil society in maintaining peace.

Felix, who attended a series of programmes organised under the HAA by the district police, also interacted with members of community-based organizations (CBO) and briefed them on the HAA.

“One should not jump to conclusions and should not believe in rumours and fake news. One should verify the news first, and then try to resolve the issue, if genuine, by peaceful means,” he said.

Several members of the CBOs also spoke.

Later, the home minister attended the concluding ceremony of the ‘Ride for unity’ motorcycle rally organised by the police, and felicitated the bike riders. He commended the initiative of the district police, and congratulated the riders.

The motorcycle rally, a brainchild of the SP, started on 30 October from Sela Pass, and ended here on Saturday.