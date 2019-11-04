Chhath puja celebrated with religious fervour

ITANAGAR, Nov 3: Chhath puja was celebrated across the state with devotees offering prayers to the sun god for a bountiful life on earth.

Attending the celebration at Nirjuli market, Sagalee PHE Division EE Teli Dutto Camder urged the public and devotees to stay away from alcohol while offering prayers.

Speaking on the importance of chhath puja, NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav also lauded the people of the state for the love shown to outsiders. “The love we receive in Arunachal Pradesh is not be found anywhere in India,” he said.

Nirjuli Market Welfare Committee general secretary Tok Tabin Camdir, its vice-president Tarh Tame, and social worker Taba Raka also spoke.

During Chhath puja, devotees offer salutations to the setting sun, and end it with prayers to the rising sun the following morning.

Reports of celebration have also been received from Seppa, Pasighat, Tezu, Namsai, Bhalukpong, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Doimukh, Kimin, Hollongi, and Banderdewa.