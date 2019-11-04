Speaker interacts with villagers

MECHUKA, Nov 3: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Sunday visited Targelling village near here in Shi-Yomi district, and attended a meeting organized by the people there.

Addressing the meeting, Sona assured to look into the three-point memorandum submitted by the villagers, which includes demands for construction of an approach road and a bridge, besides taking up flood control measures.

The speaker, however, reiterated that “there shouldn’t be any controversy when the projects take off,” and suggested to the villagers to solve issues related to land amicably, so that developmental works are not hampered.

The villagers of Targelling informed Sona that they are facing numerous hardships due to the absence of connectivity.

Later, the speaker took stock of the road which had been damaged during the last monsoon. He directed the contractor to immediately restore the road for the convenience of tourists. (PRO)