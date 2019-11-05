Consultative committee on CAB holds all-party meet

ITANAGAR, Nov 4: The consultative committee on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2016, on Monday held an all-party meeting to gather views and opinions from various political parties regarding the contentious bill and seek their recommendations.

The participants in the meeting, including representatives from six political parties – the BJP, the Congress, the NPP, the JD (U), the PPA and the JD (S) – vowed to stand firm in their commitment to protect the rights of the state’s indigenous people.

Consultative committee chairman Bamang Felix urged the political parties to submit their views on the CAB issue in written form to the member secretary of the consultative committee at the earliest.

Felix, who is also the home minister, informed the political parties that the consultative committee would hold meetings with community-based organisations and student unions on 5 and 6 November, respectively.

“Thereafter, the views offered by the various stakeholders will be taken into consideration, prior to finalization of the recommendations by the committee,” he said.

The state government will present the recommendations to the Centre to ensure that adequate provisions are incorporated in the CAB to safeguard the interests of the people of the state.

During a meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance in Guwahati (Assam), Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the concerns of the northeastern states would be incorporated in the CAB, and sought suggestions on the issue.

The indigenous people of the northeastern states fear that entry of illegal migrants will endanger their identity and livelihood.

All the members of the consultative committee – Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, GA/TA Secretary Sadhana Deori, and MLAs Kardo Nyigyor, Kento Jini and Tapuk Taku – were present at the meeting. (With DIPR input)