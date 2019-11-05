Joy of Reading Festival begins in Roing

ROING, Nov 4: The Joy of Reading Festival Roing-2019 was inaugurated here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday by eminent educationist Prof Vimala Ramachandran.

The festival will not only aim at inculcating the reading habit but will also celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and focus on the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.

This edition of the festival has publishers like the NBT, Tulika, TERI Books, Eklavya, Sri Ramakrishna Math, Scholastic, Dimdima, After School, CEE and Kalpavriksha participating in the book fair.

Addressing the students, Dr Ramachandran stressed on the importance of reading, “as it improves concentration and vocabulary, increases knowledge, and gives information of all kinds.”

“One should not discriminate while reading books of any genre as reading helps

in gaining knowledge, which makes us more sensible and wise decision-makers,” she added.

Also attending the event, DC Mitali Namchoom advised the students and teachers to take advantage of the book exhibition and the interactive programme, and to imbibe the habit of reading.

Social activist and founder of the library movement here, S Mundayoor, thanked the district administration, the schools and institutions and the library volunteers for “handholding an idea to make it into the annual Joy of Reading Festival it is today.”

The day also saw the inauguration of a five-day mobile book exhibition and celebration of a ‘beti janmotsav’ for institutionally delivered September-born girl children in the district.

Heads of departments, teachers and students were also present at the programme. (DIPRO)