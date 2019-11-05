Govt giving top priority to edn: Mein

ITANAGAR, Nov 4: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the state government accords top priority to the education and health sectors, and is committed to providing quality, affordable and inclusive education to all.

Mein, who declared open the 40th annual College Day celebration of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Monday, lauded the college for raising the educational standards, and urged the students to strive for academic excellence.

“The students should dedicate themselves to studies to bring about fundamental changes in society,” the DCM said. He advised them to acquire skills in order to succeed in today’s highly competitive environment.

Mein also advised the students to cultivate the reading habit and make the best use of the college library.

He also expressed serious concern over youths leaning towards drug abuse. “Drug abuse can be completely eliminated with good moral values and awareness among the youth,” Mein said, emphasizing the role of the teachers and parents in preventing drug abuse by their wards.

Mein requested all to “wage a war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking to make the state free from the drug menace.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the college’s students’ union, the DCM assured to look into their demands.

Earlier, Mein lit the ‘Olympic torch’ and kicked off the football competition.

DNGC Principal Dr NT Rekam and MLA Tali Jikke Tako also spoke. Nampong MLA Laisam Simai also attended the programme. (DCMO)