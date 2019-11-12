Schemes’ funding going well, problem lies in implementation: MoS

ANGU, Nov 11: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Monday said “coordination between the state and the Centre regarding funding of schemes is going on well, but the problem lies in its implementation.”

Speaking during the golden jubilee celebration of the government upper primary school here in West Siang district, Rijiju said all schemes that require sanctioning from the central government have to be routed through the district development committees.

On the school completing its 50 years, the MoS said, “The school is celebrating 50 years of arduous journey with humble beginnings from a thatched house in 1969 to bringing many luminaries for the state. It is clearly a historic occasion to rejoice.”

The MoS complimented the teachers of yesteryears and the alumni of the school for their immense contributions for the growth of the school.

He also lauded the first teacher of the school, Rabindra Nath Roy, who was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Rijiju inaugurated the newly constructed school building, and unveiled a souvenir to mark the occasion.

“Talented students from government schools and colleges so far have fared better in all competitive examinations. Hence, more thrust and focus is needed to keep the glory,” he said.

The MoS assured to look into the memorandum he received, pertaining to construction of a mini-stadium for the school in Pushi Bango, a link road to Doke, construction of a 25-bedded hostel for boys and girls coming from far-off villages, and construction of a multipurpose community hall in the village.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, who was also present on the occasion, spelt out the government’s education policy, and urged the alumni of different schools to adopt their alma maters “to infuse dynamism in their functioning.”

The minister also inaugurated the newly developed playground of the school.

Industry Minister Tumke Bagra informed that “the government is funding organic pineapple cultivation in five hectares of land,” and urged farmers to avail the facility.

Aalo East MLA Kento Jini and Basar MLA Gokar Basar also stressed the need to emphasize on the development of government schools, and commended the land donors of the school. (DIPRO)