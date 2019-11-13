President’s Rule imposed in Maharashtra; Cong, NCP say no decision yet on Sena proposal

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties.

The development came as the political impasse lingered on for the 19th day after the assembly election results were declared, with the Congress and the NCP saying that they have not yet taken any decision on the Shiv Sena’s proposal of forming a government, which they received only on Monday, and will hold further discussions.

NCP president Sharad Pawar said his party and the Congress would discuss and evolve a consensus on what should be the policies and programmes if the Shiv Sena is to be supported.

Earlier in the day, the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the report of the governor to the president that was submitted at noon.

The cabinet recommended that the president issue a proclamation under Article 356 (1) of the constitution, imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra.

“President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the proclamation,” an official said.

President’s Rule can be revoked before the six-month period if a situation emerges for formation of a stable government, officials said. (PTI)