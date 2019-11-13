SBoI organising seminar on spices

ITANAGAR, Nov 12: The Spice Board India (SBoI) is organizing a ‘regional seminar on spices in northeastern region’ at the DK Convention Hall here on 13 November.

The objective of the seminar is to disseminate information about improved production and post-harvest technologies in spices; to identify the gaps in cultivation, processing and marketing of spices; and to draw a roadmap for development of spices in the NE region.

The programme will also feature presentation of ‘large cardamom productivity awards’ to the winners for the years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19, and release of a promotional film, Arunoday, conceived and developed by the SBoI, highlighting the importance of large cardamom in the socioeconomic development of Arunachal.