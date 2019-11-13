Governor visits mental health hospital, suggests engaging patients in skill development progs

MIDPU, Nov 12: Visiting the regional mental health hospital here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday, Governor BD Mishra suggested keeping the patients engaged through skill development programmes and pursuit of hobbies.

The governor said this while interacting with medical officers and patients of the hospital, and advised the officers to involve NGOs working among psychiatric patients.

He emphasized that “there should be a concerted effort by all concerned for the wellbeing, early treatment and rehabilitation of the patients .”

“Administrative facility, manpower, and management must be improved in the hospital,” the governor told local MLA Tana Hali Tara and officers of the Papum Pare administration and the TRIHMS, who were present on the occasion.

“Providence has, unfortunately, been unfair to them (the inmates), but we should be very fair to them,” the governor told the officers and the staff managing the hospital.

He also toured the wards and the office complex of the mental health facility.

Psychiatrists Drs Hanya Payee and Arti Namchoom briefed the governor on the hospital, which is located 22 kms from the state capital.

The hospital had been sanctioned in 1989, and was completed and handed over to the health department in 2014. At the initiative of the then chief minister, Kalikho Pul, the facility started functioning in 2016. (Raj Bhavan)