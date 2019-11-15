AAPSU questions RKMH, Arunachal Times cartoon

ITANAGAR, Nov 14: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has said that it has formed a committee to look into the functioning of the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here.

The union in a statement on Thursday said it convened a joint meeting with representatives of student and youth organisations, among them the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) “to normalize the controversy of allegations and counter-allegations between the RKMH authorities and AAPSU convenor Tatung Taga.”

The statement said the AAPSU has witnessed a number of condemnations appearing in the press, which it said were maligning the union’s image.

It also said that a cartoon that had appeared in this daily “depicted dark picture of the students’ organisation and dragging Nyishi community in the wrong light.” It did not specify which cartoon, but said the ANSU and the ANYA took offence to it.

“The ANSU and the ANYA have condemned the cartoon published by The Arunachal Times for touching the sentiments of the community, sending wrong message at large,” the AAPSU informed.

Though the press statement did not mention what the committee would specifically be looking into, it said issues pertaining to professional misconduct and professional negligence by doctors of the RKMH, as well as “misuse of power and position by the Indian Medical Association’s state unit,” were discussed under five points.

Established in October 1979, the RKMH here caters to poor patients from across the state, with doctors and workers from Arunachal. The mission is supported by the government of Arunachal.