Education, roads key to development: Bagra

WAK, Nov 14: “Education and road connectivity are key ingredients to pave way for other developments,” said Industries Minister Tumke Bagra while attending the valedictory function of the golden jubilee celebration of the government lower primary school here in West Siang district on Thursday.

Bagra credited the teachers, the public and the land donors of yesteryears “for being instrumental in nurturing the school to see its present status today.”

He also urged the people to create an “eco-friendly environment to invest on tourists.”

Informing that the state government is soon starting a food park in Itanagar, the minister urged the marginal farmers to take keen interest in horticulture.

“The industrial policy is also being framed to benefit people in the long run,” he said.

Bagra assured to look into the need for a community hall and a concrete pavement road leading to the school. He also distributed prizes to the winners in various cultural, games and sports, and literary competitions.

Basar MLA Gokar Basar said education has revolutionized the world, but also noted the falling academic graph of the area.

“Teachers are nation-builders and there should be no compromise in the appointment of quality teachers. A society always grows on rural economy, and our endeavour should be to give fillip to its growth and avenues,” Basar said.

The first teacher of the school, Minnya Jini, explained how the people of Wak-Bene contributed rice and constructed the school and the teacher’s quarters for him when he had not received his salary for three months at the beginning of his service days in the school.

Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan informed that pre-board and board examinations will soon be held free of cost. She called for appointing “genuine social workers in the school management committee for schemes meant for the school to be utilized judiciously.”

The chief patron of the celebration committee, Tumpe Ete, organizing chairman Kento Kamnyi, and organizing secretary Kido Ete also spoke on the growth and the problems of the school.

The land donors of the school, and the ‘first intellectuals of the Wak-Bene’ villages were also felicitated. (DIPRO)