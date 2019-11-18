RGU rolls back fee enhancement

RONO HILLS, Nov 17: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) administration has decided to completely roll back the enhancement of examination fees of both postgraduate and undergraduate (UG) courses in all its affiliated colleges. The university will be maintaining the status quo of 2018-19.

The decision came after a meeting among executive members of the RGU Students’ Union (RGUSU), Vice-Chancellor Saket Kushwaha, and other officers of the university on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the university’s students had staged a dharna to protest the hike in the examination fees of the students of RGU and its affiliated colleges.

According to an RGU release, the RGUSU’s president and general secretary have been nominated to be part of the ‘fee committee’, which was constituted on 14 November.

The committee is scheduled to meet on 18 November, and its recommendations will be sent to the university authority for approval.

The university has also decided that the enhanced examination fees that have already been collected from the UG students will be “deducted/adjusted from the filling up of next semester examinations fees (2019-20).”

The enhanced examination fees will not be collected from the students who have not deposited the examination fees till date, it said.

It was also decided that the university will henceforth invite the RGUSU’s president and general secretary to attend the academic council meeting “till the approval of the MHRD/UGC.” The two will also be included as members of any ‘fee committee’ of the university in the future, the release added.