6 teams secure places in final rounds

ITANAGAR, Nov 22: Six teams have secured their places in the final rounds after the completion of the first phase of the qualifying rounds of the 18th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament.

The teams that have qualified for the final rounds are East Kameng and West Kameng from Zone 1, Capital Complex FA and Lower Subansiri from Zone 2, and Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi from Zone 3.

On Friday, Kra Daadi beat Kamle 4-0 and Kurung Kumey beat Upper Subansiri 2-1 in their last matches in Daporijo.

The match played between Lower Subansiri and Capital Complex FA ended in a 2-2 draw. East Kameng defeated West Kameng 3-0, while Pakke-Kessang defeated Tawang 3-2.