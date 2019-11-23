IMC cleaning up footbridges

ITANAGAR, Nov 22: The Itanagar municipal council (IMC) on Friday launched a special drive to clean up the footbridges over the highway in Itanagar and Naharlagun.

According to the IMC, the footbridges have become messy because of homeless people and mentally ill persons who take shelter there, rendering the footbridges “unusable and unsafe for commuters.”

The IMC said it will also “check illegal occupation of the areas near the footbridges, especially by vendors.”

The cleaning drive is being carried out with assistance from local NGOs and SHGs engaged by the IMC for door-to-door collection of solid waste.