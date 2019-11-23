Arunachal Literature Festival from 27 Nov

ITANAGAR, Nov 22: The second edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival will be held from 27-29 November at the Dorjee Khandu convention centre here.

The three-day annual event is organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), under the aegis of the information & public relations department.

Giving an overview of the activities which will be held during the event, Sahitya Akademi awardee and APLS president YD Thongchi told journalists at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday that this year writers from four nearby South Asian countries are also participating in the festival.

“Around 60 writers from countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Bhutan, besides local writers and poets, will be participating in the festival,” he said.

Thongchi said eminent authors like Jerry Pinto, Mangalesh Dabral, Uday Prakash and Nitin Gokhale are also expected to attend the event.

Highlighting the festival’s objective, Thongchi said, “Through the event, the organizers want to encourage young budding writers and poets. We will also hold poetry recitation and painting competitions among the students of colleges and schools.

“The best poet will be awarded, and given an opportunity to recite their poems during the festival,” he said.