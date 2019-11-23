Firms asked to complete PMGSY roads within timeframe

KHONSA Nov 22: Tirap DC PN Thungon has asked the firm proprietors and contractors executing the PMGSY roads in various parts of the district to complete the construction work within the stipulated time.

Thungon said this during a district-level coordination meeting here on Friday with DPO LR Roy, RWD EE Karbom Basar, RWD AE Dojum Basar, Zydex Industries Pvt Ltd’s assistant manager (roads) Wangchong Aboh, RWD JEs, and the PMGSY contractors.

“The firm which fails to complete the roads construction work in time shall be liable to be terminated or blacklisted as per rules,” the DC said.

The DC asked the RWD EE to obtain undertakings on

affidavits executed by a magistrate from all the proprietors/contractors to ensure that the construction work is completed on time.

He also enquired about the delay in construction of the PMGSY roads in the district, including the 31-km stretch from KL Road to Longliang village (Stage 2), from KL Road to Lapnan village (Stage 2), from Khonsa-Lazu and Sanliam to Upper Kolam (Stage 2), from Dadam to Laho (Stage 2), from CK Road to Kolagaon (Stage 2), from Upper Chinkoi to Old Kothin (Stage 1), and from CK Road to Ngointhong via Lainwang (Stage 1).

The RWD AE and the Zydex Industries assistant manager (roads) also spoke. (DIPRO)