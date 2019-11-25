Gov briefs min on Miao-Vijoynagar road

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Arunachal Governor BD Mishra met union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister, Prakash Javadekar, on the sideline of the 50th Conference of Governors here on Sunday and briefed the minister on the restoration of the Miao-Vijoynagar road, in Changlang district, and its handing over to the BRO for maintenance.

Holding discussions related to forests in Arunachal, the governor said that “environmental impact assessment requires a review as some important projects, particularly roads, are delayed due to guidelines for environmental protection and conservation goals.”

Mishra impressed upon the minister the need to preserve the flora and fauna in Arunachal while assisting in the process of development.

He said Arunachal has a forest cover of about 82 percent

of its total geographical area of 83,740 sq kms, which is about 66,964 sq kms – second only to Madhya Pradesh. The state has 13 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, including the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Project, the governor said, and requested for “special projects for wildlife protection.”

Mishra also requested the minister to assign a team of wildlife preservation trainers to train the wildlife protection personnel in the state, to which the minister agreed. (Raj Bhavan)