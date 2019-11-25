Union seeks inquiry into fire incident

ITANAGAR, Nov 24: Expressing suspicion that “foul play” was involved in the fire incident that took place at Dokioso Colony on Saturday morning, the All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) has urged the authorities concerned to carry out proper investigation to unearth the truth behind the incident.

AKDDSU president Pakyum Talop also requested the state government to provide immediate compensation to the next of kin of the victims.

Members of the union visited the site of the incident on Saturday, and called for providing compensation to one Sorang Tapung and one Sorang Taro, whose houses were also burnt in the incident.

Four persons of a family were charred to death in the fire that burned down the MIBT house of one Ha Tasang at Dokioso Colony, behind the Bomdila hotel here, at around 2:30 on Saturday morning.

All of the deceased were members of the same family. They were identified as Ha Tasang (35, father), Ha Yaning (30, mother) and their daughters aged eight and six years old.