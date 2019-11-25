CDPO issues clarification over dharna

ZIRO, Nov 24: Ziro-I ICDS Project’s Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Kago Maya has issued a clarification in the wake of the protest staged by the All Arunachal Pradesh Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union (AAPAWHU), saying that there was “miscommunication” in the matter.

In a letter addressed to the women & child development director, the CDPO said there was no proposal to hold any kind of walk-in interview for the serving anganwadi workers (AWW) and helpers “or any other post under the Ziro-I ICDS project,” in Lower Subansiri district.

“On the contrary, a circular to hold a two-day training programme on RRS, AWW MPR, PMMVY and other related anganwadi services of the workers and helpers was to be held from 23 to 24 November, which was conducted successfully. However, the anganwadi workers and helpers misunderstood the training programme to be a walk-in interview for regularization of their services and hence decided to stage a dharna in protest against the same,” the CDPO said.

“On learning the truth, they left the dharna midway and attended the training programme instead,” the CDPO added.

Maya also informed that “the anganwadi workers and helpers later sought an apology for their communication gap.”

Additionally, the CDPO informed that honorariums are being paid on time to the AWWs and helpers, and added that the AAPAWHU should have taken her side of the story as well before going to the press.

Meanwhile, AAPAWHU president Yasi Sonam said their protest was based on a viral audio clip of the Hong sector supervisor, wherein the supervisor could be heard saying that there would be a written test for the AWWs and viva voce for the helpers on 23 and 24 November, respectively.

Claiming that the proposed fresh interview “was changed in a training programme following the protest,” Sonam said even if the meeting had been held for the purpose of training, “prior intimation should be have been given to the anganwadis concerned.”