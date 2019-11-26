ATMA staffers seek 7 months’ salary

ITANAGAR, Nov 25: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association (APASA) has written to the agriculture director, stating that the ATMA staffers of East Kameng, Siang, Kurung Kumey and Lower Subansiri districts have not received their salaries for nine months.

The APASA said that, of the nine months’ salaries, the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) staffers of the state have received only seven months’ salaries, but claimed that “the staffers of the districts in question are yet to receive their salaries even after

the salaries have reportedly been transferred to all the districts concerned.”

The association requested the agriculture director to look into the matter and have the salaries of the ATMA staffers of the districts disbursed at the earliest.