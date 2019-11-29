Freedom of speech and expression is the fundamental right of every citizen: CIC

Camp on RTI Act organised

KHONSA, Nov 28: Arunachal Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Joram Begi on Thursday said “freedom of speech and expression is the fundamental right of every citizen of India, enshrined in the constitution.”

He was speaking during an awareness camp on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, organised here in Tirap district by the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission. Gaon burahs, village chiefs, former panchayat members, HoDs, NGO representatives and others participated in it.

“Earlier, there was the Official Secrets Act, 1923, but then the RTI Act, 2005, was set out for transparency and disclosure of information to the citizens,” Begi said.

“According to the RTI Act, 2005, every citizen has been empowered to seek information from government departments about their programmes and policies,” he said.

State Information Commissioner (SIC) Leki Phuntsu spoke on the procedures involved in seeking information under the RTI Act. He also taught how to seek information under Sections 6, 7, 10, 19, and 20 of the act.

SIC Gote Ete presented a brief on the exception of certain cases, such as integrity and sovereignty, contempt of court, the copyright act and third-party information, besides the roles of the public information officers (PIC) and the assistant PICs.

Tirap DC PN Thungon also spoke. (DIPRO)