Robin Natung wins gold in arm wrestling

NEW DELHI, Nov 28: Robin Natung, a Paralympic sportsman from Arunachal, won the gold medal in the recently concluded International Combat Games’ arm wrestling event, held here from 21 to 24 November.

Natung also participated in the National Arms Wrestling Championships which were held earlier in Guwahati (Assam) and in Sikkim, and won the gold and the silver medal, respectively, in the events, informed the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) in a release on Thursday.

PAA secretary-general Techi Sonu congratulated Natung, and termed his achievement “a great inspiration for upcoming Paralympic/divyangjan players of the state.”