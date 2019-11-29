Highway dept proposes underpass along NH to protect Itafort

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 28: The highway authority has come up with a plan to protect and preserve the Itafort archaeological site, near Bank Tinali here, by constructing an underpass along the national highway (NH).

Talking to media persons, Nirjuli PWD Highway Division EE Nani Tath said, “We are taking up all precautionary measures for the safety and protection of the Itafort archaeological site near Bank Tinali, which is adjacent to the under-construction NH-415.”

Tath said that, “as per the road construction strip plan, there is a provision for box-type underpass, measuring around 110 metres, with approach side of 200 metres from both ends of the underpass.

“One end of the approach point of the underpass starts from near Capital Auto Agency, C Sector, while the other end will be near Heema Hospital and the Reliance shopping mall near 0 Point Tinali,” he said.

“Though construction work for service lane has already started, we have to make a joint inspection with all the line departments to start the main works of the underpass without any hindrance,” Tath said.

He also spoke on the current status of the Chandannagar-Papu Nallah road construction and said “there are two major bridges and 36 culverts in the said stretch of the NH.”

When contacted, TK Engineering Consortium director Techi Tara said, “We are on our job and will complete the works before the given time for completion of the capital highway construction works.”

He expressed hope that the formation-cutting works in all problematic areas would be completed by December.

“However, there are a few hurdles still lying to be cleared; otherwise the work would be in full swing,” Tara added.