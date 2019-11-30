Meeting over collapsed bridge

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 29: Following the collapse of the under-construction steel superstructure bridge on the OKRST road, near Balemu, the West Kameng district administration has convened a meeting on 2 December in Kalaktang to ascertain the condition of the collapsed bridge.

The meeting was proposed by Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering and Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma. Among others, the Project Vartak CE, along with the commander of the 14 BRTF and the proprietor of the civil firm executing the work are expected to attend the meeting.