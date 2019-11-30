RGU convocation

RONO HILLS, Nov 29: The 17th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is scheduled to be held on 30 November.

Altogether 31 PhD degrees will be conferred in various disciplines, while 744 postgraduates and 5417 undergraduates will also be given their degrees.

Governor BD Mishra, who is also the chief rector of the university, and Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Vinod Kumar Jain, are scheduled to attend the event.