School gets ATAL Tinkering Lab

ITANAGAR, Dec 4: A newly set up ATAL Tinkering Lab at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Arunodaya here was inaugurated by the SPDJSSE cum Secretary Education, SJETA & WCD Niharika Rai on Wednesday.

The ATAL innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Ayog is a government of India approach to create an environment of scientific temperament, innovation, creativity amongst school students.

In her inaugural speech, Rai said that the establishment of such innovative labs will help develop the scientific skills amongst students.

Earlier, the school’s i/c principal Tumngam Loyi Nyodu highlighted the deteriorated infrastructure facilities of the school and emphasized on the basic and immediate need of the assembly shed for the school.

Joint director of school education Marken Kadu, DDSE (M&S) Oyi Borang Tatak, directorate of secondary education Mallo Yam Gollo and deputy director of school education, capital complex also spoke on the occasion.