DPM school celebrates international day of people with disability

ITANAGAR, Dec 4: WCD and SJETA department’s secretary Niharika Rai and special secretary, education, Santosh Roi have celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the students of the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired here on Tuesday.

Niharika also inspected the different activities of the institute undertaken for the educational and vocational rehabilitation of the hearing and visually impaired to bring them in to the mainstream of the society. She lauded former chief minister and founder chairman of the school, Gegong Apang for such noble and selfless initiative for the cause of humanity. Niharika assured all possible assistance for the cause of mainstreaming persons with disabilities.

Santosh Rai said “The students here are much more enlightened and positive, and looks as if having profuse confidence and independence towards their future endeavour.’

Gegong Apang, in his address, recalled the early phase of hardship at the time of establishment of the school during 1990, whereas

the process for its establishment was being initiated from 1983. He expressed gratitude to the people and the Govt for their contribution towards the growth and progress of the school and also lauded the school faculties for their dedicated service.

School Principal H. Sharma and Vice Chairman Dr Oken Apang also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Principal of Don Bosco College, Itanagar and a good number of alumni of the school were present. The students also presented colourful cultural programme to mark the occasion. At Tawang, district Mission Education and Social justice empowerment and tribal affairs (SJETA) department in Tawang jointly celebrated the World Disability Day at DC’s conference hall, Tawang. Painting and essay writing competitions among the students were organized on the occasion and winners were awarded with attractive prizes.