Governor, CM extend Podi Barbi festival greetings

ITANAGAR, Dec 4: Governor B D Mishra has extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the festive occasion of Podi Barbi. He expressed his hope that the festival, which heralds the onset of new agricultural season, will bring bumper harvest, and usher-in contentment and prosperity.

In his message, the Governor said that Podi Barbi, being one of the principle festivals of Adi community, showcases the magnificent history of the state. The tribes of Arunachal Pradesh have rich cultural heritage which are being handed down from generation to generation.

The ethnic rites, rituals, beliefs and practices along with the tribal festivals constitute the vibrant traditional legacy, which has survived as an integral component of the cultural mosaic of the state. I am confident that the marvelous celebration of this festival will continue with the same fervour under the guidance of elders of the community, in years to come as well, he said.

‘On this occasion, I join my Adi brethren in offering prayers to Almighty Donyi Polo for their choicest blessings on each one of us,’ the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also conveyed best wishes and greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Podi-Barbi festival, celebrated by the Adis of Shi-Yomi district in particular.

In a festival message this evening, Khandu expressed hope for a good harvest this season and prayed for well-being and good health of all sentient beings.

“May the Podi-Barbi bring good news, prosperity and a bumper harvest. And may we all rejoice in the indigenous revelry of our Adi brothers and sisters,” Khandu said.

Hailing the Adis for preserving their traditions and culture, Chief Minister also emphasized on promoting indigenous languages by encouraging youngsters to speak in their native tongues.