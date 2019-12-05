Society demands action

ITANAGAR, Dec 4: The Tache Tagia Welfare Society in a representation to the Superintendent of Police Capital Complex urged the police department to take stringent action against the accused involved in extortion case of Naharlagun PS case 189/19 U/S 387/506 IPC. One Nyai Rigia of the society member was allegedly served extortion notice by the accused and later the capital police arrested the culprits.

The society claimed that Rigia, an employee of RWD, was dealing tender related issue in the department. Urging police authority to thoroughly investigate the case, the society stated that conspiracy of persons connected to tender cannot be ruled out.