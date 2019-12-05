Association seeks posting of teachers

ITANAGAR, Dec 4: A two-member delegation of Alumni Association of GHSS, Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district led by its Chairman Dosh Dasi on Wednesday met the Secondary Education Joint Director Marken Kadu and submitted a two-point memorandum to the Secondary Education Director through him, appealing to post a regular vice-principal and required number of teachers in the school.

The alumni association said that shortage of teachers in the school has badly affected the teaching and learning process.

Stating that the school urgently requires two trained graduate teachers (TGTs) each for English, Hindi and Science and one TGT for Geography, the association said that despite repeated pleas, the authority has not yet posted any teacher.

It said that lack of teachers in the school is compelling the students to go to the state capital every year for taking tuition, especially in English since last one 10 to 12 years.

Further, the school is function without vice principal since last two decades, which is causing great problem in managing the affairs of the school, said the alumni association.

Meanwhile, Kadu after having a patience hearing, requested the secondary education director to look into the matter sympathetically for posting of a vice-principal and the required number of teachers.

“It is confirmed that the school is having more than 1600 students from class IX to XII. The school needs a vice-principal and required PGTs and TGTs for smooth functioning,” noted Kadu.

He also informed the secondary education director about the hiring of six teachers by the alumni association for the school in its own.

It is pertinent to mention that the alumni association has recently hired six trained graduate teachers for English, Hindi and Science with a fixed salary of Rs 10,000 each.

Meanwhile, the alumni association sought the intervention of the state government for early shifting of the Daporijo Govt. College to its permanent site in Jeram.

Dasi was accompanied by Takir Kurdu, a businessman, who recently contributed Rs.25,000 to the fund of the alumni association.