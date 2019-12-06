Committee visits cellular towers in Tawang, finds loopholes in services

TAWANG, Dec 5: The fact finding committee on erratic and poor cellular network and data connectivity service in Tawang district headed by DRDA PD Lobsang Tsetan as its chairman conducted a site visit to all the cellular towers installed from Dzela upto Jang Bazaar on Thursday. During the visit, the committee found that no staff is posted in most of the tower sites.

The cellular tower installed at Dzela belong to BSNL and is being shared by Vodafone on rental basis, the committee said adding that the tower is supported by solar power since the DG set installed is not functional, and no staff is posted on regular basis to look after it.

The cellular tower of Vodafone service at Nuranang is of very low height, and there is no power supply back up. However the Patel Engineering Pvt Ltd stationed there for construction of Dzela Tunnel assured to provide power supply to the tower.

Vodafone service officials agreed to complete the cabling for power supply from Patel Engineering Pvt Ltds site upto tower within ten days to get the free electricity connection.

Towers installed near Jaswant Ghar memorial belonging to Vodafone service is functioning properly and power back up capacity has also been increased. The other towers of all the service providers up to Jang Market were found functional and minor rectification needed has been assured to be completed within one week.

The committee found that no staffs are posted in most of the towers; the mini BSNL exchange at Jang has been functioning properly, but with very limited staff. It provides only 2G service and the DG set installed are not functional.

The committee member and Jang ADC Lobsang Wangchu Bapu has been entrusted to inspect the assured works by service providers to be completed within stipulated time. Site visit from Lhou upto Tawang shall resume on 7th of this month. (DIPRO)