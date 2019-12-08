KAPU, Dec 7: As many as 563 beneficiaries from Kapu, Longo and Bera villages benefitted from the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here by the Tirap district administration and other government departments on Friday.

Khonsa ADC Jalash Pertin briefed the beneficiaries on the objective of conducting SAD camps, and the services being provided at the doorsteps of the villagers.

DC PN Thungon urged grassroots workers, former panchayat members, GBs, religious leaders, ASHAs, anganwadi workers, students and youths to create awareness among the villagers regarding the benefits of the prime minister’s and the chief minister’s flagship programmes. (DIPRO)