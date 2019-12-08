Legal literacy club inaugurated

ZIRO, Dec 7: APSLSA Member Secretary Budhi Habung inaugurated the legal literacy club at Dani Kunia government higher secondary school here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Established by the district legal services authority, the club aims to create awareness among students about various acts, besides the fundamental rights and duties, and the drug menace.

Habung explained to the students the provision of free legal services, and the utility of the club.

District & Sessions Judge, Lobsang Chetan, spoke on the POCSO Act, 2012, advocate Tanyang Tado highlighted the fundamental rights and duties, and advocate K Tagyang

dwelt on the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Besides CJM Domo Padu, around 200 students and teachers attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)