Contractors seek LOC authorization

ITANAGAR, Dec 9: A delegation of the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA), led by its president Nabam Akin Hina on Monday called on Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, at his office here to discuss the problems being faced by the local contractors “due to non-release of LOC authorization for payment to the contractors against projects executed by them.”

The association later claimed in a press release that Mein informed the delegation that although the financial position of the state is healthy and the government has no problem with releasing the fund against the pending bills, the department concerned has to follow the laid down norms.

It said the DCM also assured the AACWA team that he would soon convene a meeting with the finance department’s officials to discuss the delay in releasing the LOC authorization.

The association meanwhile expressed strong objection to the implementation of the Government e-Marketing (GeM) in the state, saying that it would deprive the local vendors, and urged the DCM to look into the matter. It alleged that “a few IAS officers coming from Delhi mastermind and misguide the ministers and MLAs to deprive local vendors because through GeM they will link up with companies and factories and get their share from them.”

“The unemployed youths who were earning some money through supply works in various districts of the state are now becoming unemployed due to the introduction of the GeM,” the AACWA said.