Lok adalats settle 93 cases

ITANAGAR, Dec 14: The national lok adalats held across the state on Saturday settled 93 cases of various natures.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), 685 pre-litigation cases, including bank recovery, were taken up and, out of these, 42 cases were disposed of with a settlement amount of Rs 22,02,932.

Similarly, 198 pending criminal, compoundable, bank recovery, matrimonial dispute, etc, cases were taken up and, out of these, 51 were disposed of with a settlement amount of Rs 4,57,8000, the APSLSA informed.

The lok adalats were held in Pasighat (East Siang district), Yupia (Papum Pare), Tezu (Lohit), Bomdila (West Kameng), Basar (Leparada), Aalo (West Siang), Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), Roing (Lower Dibang Valley), Yingkiong (Upper Siang), Longding, Namsai, Hawai (Anjaw), and Changlang.

Meanwhile, the APSLSA, in collaboration with the Tawang district legal services authority (DSLA), conducted a ‘legal literacy training programme on synergy between customary practices and formal laws’ for the GBs of the state in Tawang on 12 and 13 December.

The training covered topics including the Scheduled Tribes & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, the RTI Act, the RTE Act, the customary laws for women of Arunachal, the village council system of the Monpas (Mang), the village authority under the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the role of the GBs.

The training was organized with support from the union law & justice ministry’s justice department, under its Access to Justice North East & Jammu and Kashmir project.

GBs from Lumla, Jang and Tawang circles attended the training.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok, SP Bomge Kamduk, APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung, Tawang DLSA Secretary Damge Niri, and legal aid counsels of the Tawang DLSA conducted the programme.