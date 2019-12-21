Drugs worth Rs 1.2 lakhs seized, peddlers arrested

AALO, Dec 20: Eight drug peddlers and users were apprehended and drugs weighing approximately 34.67 gms were seized during raids conducted at various pockets here in West Siang district by a special police team on Friday.

The raids were conducted at Bogdo, Hiker Gumin and Sipu Pui in the intervening night of 19 and 20 December. Those apprehended have been identified as Kenli Ngomdir (25), Ragmin Bagra (26), Kenge Tapak alias Pagnu (23), Mikjum Ete (26), Dumar Ango (21), Teri Gangkak (25), Kukut Darung (27), and Tagoli Padung (29).

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 1.2 lakhs.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the police station here and investigation is underway.

The special police team, which was constituted by West Siang SP Jummar Basar, comprised Inspectors Yomken Riram and Oimang Pertin, SIs C Yanchang and Gekar Loyi, HC Kirdo Ngomdir, and Constable Wangdang Phuksa.