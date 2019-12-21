NABARD PLP for K/Kumey launched

KOLORIANG, Dec 20: Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Nabam Tagik launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) for Kurung Kumey district here on Friday.

The overall estimated credit potential for Kurung Kumey is Rs 1170.82 lakhs for 2020-21. Of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 755.07 lakhs, and micro, small and medium enterprises for Rs 288.75 lakhs.

The credit potential for education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and informal credit delivery

system involving bank credit is estimated at Rs 63 lakhs, Rs 24.08 lakhs, Rs 8.50 lakhs, Rs 11.42 lakhs, and Rs 20 lakhs, respectively.

Among others, NABARD District Development Manager Mewang K Lowang was present at the launch.