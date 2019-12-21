Nalo inaugurates revamped STS e-ticketing web portal

ITANAGAR, Dec 20: Transport Minister Nakap Nalo inaugurated the revamped e-ticketing web portal, https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in, of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) here on Friday.

The system, which was first introduced in 2016, will help passengers in pre-booking their tickets online.

Nalo emphasized the need for “strengthening network connectivity and ICT infrastructure in all district headquarters to reap the benefits of e-ticketing.”

The web portal was developed by the Uttarakhand NIC, in collaboration with the Arunachal NIC.

The first booking was made by the minister himself.

APSTS GM Abu Tayeng spoke about the efforts made by the department and the NIC to re-launch the e-ticketing system. Highlighting the advantages of e-tickets, Tayeng said the system would bring “transparency and accountability.”

Uttarakhand State Informatics Officer (SIO) K Narayanan, who was connected via video conference during the inauguration, spoke about the positive impact of the e-ticketing system in a remote state like Arunachal, saying it would enable an “upsurge in the tourist influx in the state.”

The SIO and his team were invited by the minister to study and understand the difficulties in the implementation of the project in remote districts.

Arunachal SIO Dibakar Ray and other senior officials of the APSTS and the NIC were present on the occasion.