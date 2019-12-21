TATO, Dec 20: The All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union on Friday served a 70-day ultimatum to the power department’s Aalo (West Siang)-based Division 4 SE, demanding early supply of electricity here in Shi-Yomi district.
The union has threatened to resort to democratic action if the department fails to provide electricity here within 70 days.
Union demands electricity in Tato
