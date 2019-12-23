1 lakh rubber seedlings not distributed: Min

SONAJULI, Dec 22: Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Tage Taki on Sunday expressed regret that about 1 lakh good quality rubber seedlings could not be distributed to the districts “due to non-finalization of the Chief Minister’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana in 2018-19.”

Taki said this during his visit to the rubber nursery at the agricultural seed farm here in Papum Pare district.

The minister advised the farm’s manager to make

the best use of the rubber seedlings by carrying out plantation around the entire area. “It can act as vegetative live fencing and reserve the tree as a mother stock for future propagation in the farm,” he said.

The leftover seedlings may be given to progressive rubber growers of the state, he said.

Taki also took stock of the paddy seed farm field, the rubber seedling nursery, the vermicompost unit, and the seed packaging and bagging units.

Interacting with the department’s officials, the minister said the Sonajuli farm is an asset to the state government.

“If revamped, the farm could be a potential institute for quality seeds production that can cater to the need of the farmers of all districts, may even supply seeds and seedlings to Assam, thereby earning good revenues for the state government,” he said.

The minister advised the department to mechanize farming “in a bigger way during crop transplanting, weeding and harvesting to reduce the labour force and ensure timely operations.”

Later, he visited the fishery farms of TD Neekom, who engages in sustainable farming activities.

Taki was accompanied by, among others, Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Banderdewa CO Neelam Teji, and Agriculture Joint Director Tadu Game.