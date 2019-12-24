W/Kameng GPDP schemes approved

BOMDILA, Dec 23: The West Kameng district planning committee (DPC) has approved 2109 gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) schemes against 97 gram panchayats for 2020-21.

The GPDP is inclusive of the 18 departments relating to 29 subjects devolved to the PRIs.

During the DPC meeting, ADC (HQ) Gombu Tsering urged the administrative officers, the HoDs of line departments, the chairman and the member secretaries of the interim committee, and panchayat technical assistants to “team up in order to make ‘Sabki yojana, sabka vikas’ a reality.”

GPDP nodal officer ND Thungon made a presentation on the schemes incorporated, which were later unanimously passed by the committee. (DIPRO)