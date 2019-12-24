Sarada Devi’s 167th birth anniv observed

AALO, Dec 23: The 167th birth anniversary of Sarada Devi was observed at the Ramakrishna Mission School here in West Siang district on 18 December.

Various programmes were organised in the presence of 800 devotees, school management committee members, students and well-wishers.

A lecture on the life and teachings of Sarada Devi was presented by the school’s secretary, Swami Yogishwarananda, and a photo exhibition on Sarada Devi was also installed.

To mark the occasion, 55 blankets were distributed to the people of nearby villages. (DIPRO)