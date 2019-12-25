Pasighat ready to host Tadar Tang football tournament

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Dec 24: Preparations are almost complete to conduct the 18th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament here in East district from 28 December.

The state’s top football tournament, which had been scheduled to be held from 15 to 23 December, had to be postponed in view of the protests in Assam over the amended citizenship law.

Fourteen teams will fight it out for the top honour during the nine-day tournament, the final of which will be played on 5 January, 2020.

The East Siang District Football Association (DFA) is organizing the tournament, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.

The DFA on Tuesday held a meeting to review the preparations.

The matches will be held at two grounds – the Pasighat indoor stadium, and the College of Horticulture & Forestry ground, informed DFA secretary Tayon Dai and coordinator Moken Loyi.

Food, accommodation and security arrangement for the players have been made with the help of the district administration.

“Besides the district administration and the sports department, three MLAs of the district are providing logistic support to us for smooth conduct of the tournament,” they said.

The inaugural match will be played between East Siang and Lower Subansiri at the indoor stadium.