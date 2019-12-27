Christmas celebrated across state

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 26: Christmas Eve was celebrated across the state with great joy and spirit on 24 December to welcome Christmas at midnight.

Churches of various denominations in Papum Pare district celebrated the occasion with dances and songs, while also infusing the state’s cultural and traditional aspects into the performances.

Congregational prayers and discussions on Biblical themes were also part of the celebrations in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Doimukh, Nirjuli, Banderdewa, and several other places in the district.

In East Siang district, the Christian community of Ruksin circle celebrated Christmas with great fanfare in Ruksin, Ngorlung, Rayang, Debing, Niglok and Linka villages.

Addressing the celebration at the Ngorlung Baptist church, Executive Engineer Onit Panyang urged the believers to be “perfect disciples, help each other in hours of need, and work for the welfare of the people.”

At the Christian Revival church in Ralung village, Rev Talit Mize conveyed the message of love, peace and unity.

Limin Ori, who addressed the gathering at the Ruksin Baptist church, exhorted the community youths to “have spiritual reform and shoulder the responsibility of rescuing misguided youths.”

Reports of Christmas celebrations have also poured in from different pockets of Pasighat, Mebo, Yagrung, Bilat and Sille-Oyan circles of the district.