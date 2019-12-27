NIA court sends Akhil Gogoi to 14-day judicial custody

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here in Assam on Thursday sent Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The special court turned down the NIA’s plea for further 10 days’ custody. The next date for hearing has been fixed for 10 January, 2020.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi was brought to the court at around 1 pm by a team of NIA sleuths from the headquarters of the anti-terror organisation in Tetelia near Guwahati.

The NIA had in the morning conducted raids at the residence of Gogoi and seized the peasant leader’s PAN card, voter ID card, bank documents and documents related to NHPC, officials sources told EastMojo.

Raids were also conducted at the KMSS office in the city.

Gogoi was leading the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) movement in upper Assam and was arrested by the police from Jorhat on 12 December. He was later handed over to the NIA. A special NIA court had sent him to 10-day custody.

The NIA had levelled charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Gogoi. The FIR lodged by the NIA accuses Gogoi of “abetting, inciting hatred and causing disaffection towards the government.”

Gogoi was flown in from Delhi to Guwahati on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the clamour for his unconditional release is growing. Several students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and anti-CAA protesters of Assam have been holding protests seeking the peasant leader’s release.

Priyada Gogoi, mother of Akhil, had sat on an indefinite hunger strike since 20 December, demanding immediate release of her son, but was forced to break her fast on 22 December due to deteriorating health. (Courtesy: East Mojo)