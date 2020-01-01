Khandu rededicates himself to serving people

New Year greetings

ITANAGAR, Dec 31: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said he has resolved to rededicate himself to ensuring the welfare of the people of Arunachal.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion of New Year, the CM said: “My goal this year is all set: To rededicate my heart and soul for the welfare of each district, each community, each religion, each family, and each individual of my state.”

“The seeds of development and new initiatives for the welfare and wellbeing of all classes of people have been put in place in the last few years. My goal is to see these being implemented in the truest sense. This year will be another step forward in creating new opportunities for all to lead a happy and prosperous life. Let’s bury our differences, let’s forgive each other for our faults and drawbacks, and let’s surge ahead as one unit – Team Arunachal,” Khandu said in his message.

“Each New Year, we have before us a brand new book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year – the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show, the commitment we failed to implement, and the charity we forgot to offer,” he said.

Governor BD Mishra also extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of New Year.

In his message on New Year’s Eve, the governor expressed hope that the new year would bring joy, happiness, good health and prosperity to all the citizens of the state.

“Let us, on this New Year, seize the moment for consciously living our life with purpose, renewed vigour, replacing doubts and negativity with hope and positivity,” the governor said, and expressed hope that the new year would usher in everlasting peace and tranquillity in the state.

“I wish all my fellow citizens of Arunachal Pradesh a very happy and prosperous New Year, 2020,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)