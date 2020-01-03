All dists to constitute CAME teams to combat drug menace

ITANAGAR, Jan 2: The district administrations and the police across the state have been directed to constitute Control, Awareness, Monitoring and Enforcement (CAME) teams to combat the drug menace and destroy illicit opium and cannabis cultivation in the districts.

The direction has been issued following the resolution taken during the second state-level multidisciplinary coordination committee meeting held on 9 December, 2019, at the civil secretariat here, in view of the large number of users of opium, cannabis and narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state.

“The CAME teams will work in coordination with the state nodal agency, the narcotics control cell of the tax, excise & narcotics department in Itanagar, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Guwahati, Assam, and the Central Bureau of Narcotics, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh,” informed Tax, Excise & Narcotics Secretary Anirudh Singh in a release.