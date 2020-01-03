Arunachal pugilist wins gold in inter-varsity c’ship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 2: Heli Tana Tara, representing Rajiv Gandhi University, clinched a gold medal in the All India Inter-University Boxing Championship held at Bhagpat, Uttar Pradesh, from 26 December, 2019 to 2 January, 2020.

A BA second year student of Dera Natung Government College, Tara bagged the medal in the light fly [46-49 kg] category. He was also adjudged the best boxer of the championship in the men’s category.

Tara is a product of the Ganga Boxing Club here.

Karling Venia won the bronze medal in the welterweight [69 kg] category. Venia is a BA second year student of Government College, Seppa, East Kameng district.

Both Tara and Venia have qualified for the Khelo India University Games, scheduled to be held in Odisha in February.

A total of 1139 boxers from 182 varsities participated in the men’s category in the championship.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association has fielded 15 pugilists for the BFI NE Boxing Championship to be held at Chirang, in Kokrajhar, Assam, from 3 to 6 January.