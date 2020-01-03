NRL petrol station robbed

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Jan 2: More than Rs 9 lakhs was robbed from an employee of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) petrol station in Papu Nallah near here on 31 December.

The petrol station’s manager, Nawal Kishore Shah, has lodged a complaint at the Naharlagun police station.

Reportedly, the employee was on a bike, going to a Naharlagun bank to deposit the amount, when two people overpowered him at gunpoint near Shohum Mart, and robbed the amount. The robbers were riding a blue FZ motorcycle without a registration number.

“The unknown miscreants snatched away the bag and sped off towards Naharlagun,” the manager said.

Meanwhile, strongly condemning the incident, the Capital Complex Petroleum Depot Association has sought immediate arrest of those involved in the crime. It also urged the police to beef up security in and around the petrol stations in the capital complex.